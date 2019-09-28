Dance Deewane 2 finale LIVE UPDATES

Dance Deewane 2 winner live updates: Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan will make an appearance to promote The Sky Is Pink and Bigg Boss 13, respectively, during the grand finale of Dance Deewane Season 2.
Dance reality show Dance Deewane Season 2, judged by dancing diva Madhuri Dixit along with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia, is set to get its winner tonight.
The Dance Deewane 2 finalists are Vihan Trivedi, Tweesha Patel and Om Subham Mohapatra from 1st generation, Paramdeep Singh and Vishal Sonkar from 2nd generation and Mehul Mehta and Sneha Adapawar from 3rd generation.
Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan will also make an appearance to promote The Sky Is Pink and Bigg Boss 13, respectively, during the grand finale of Dance Deewane Season 2
Priyanka will not just get entertained by the contestants but also shake a leg with judge Madhuri Dixit. Salman, meanwhile, will give an exclusive sneak peek into the Bigg Boss 13 house.
When and where to watch Dance Deewane 2’s grand finale
Dance Deewane 2’s grand finale can be watched on Colors TV on September 28 from 8 pm onwards. You can also watch the show on Voot app later.
In an interview with PTI, Madhuri Dixit had shared that as a judge, she is conscious that she shouldn’t be “harsh” towards any contestant. The actor said, "If you’re harsh with someone, it discourages them. I always want to be positive and encouraging, whether it’s a small child or the first generation. In our society, the attitude is ‘You are more than 50 years old. Why are you dancing? Let the kids dance.’ That’s not right. They should have their own lives and talents. Why can’t they show that off? I have to keep all that in mind when I am judging them."
Talking about successfully hosting Dance Deewane for two seasons, Arjun Bijlani had shared with indianexpress.com, "I am an actor and that’s my true passion. As for hosting, a lot comes from the person I am in real life. I usually break the ice and like talking and entertaining people. That has helped me grow as a host but I am completely focused on acting. Hosting is more for fun as it gives me a good break. It’s definitely not a career choice."
WATCH: Sneak peek at Dance Deewane 2 finale
