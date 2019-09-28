Dance Deewane 2 finale LIVE UPDATES

Dance reality show Dance Deewane Season 2, judged by dancing diva Madhuri Dixit along with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia, is set to get its winner tonight.

The Dance Deewane 2 finalists are Vihan Trivedi, Tweesha Patel and Om Subham Mohapatra from 1st generation, Paramdeep Singh and Vishal Sonkar from 2nd generation and Mehul Mehta and Sneha Adapawar from 3rd generation.

Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan will also make an appearance to promote The Sky Is Pink and Bigg Boss 13, respectively, during the grand finale of Dance Deewane Season 2

Priyanka will not just get entertained by the contestants but also shake a leg with judge Madhuri Dixit. Salman, meanwhile, will give an exclusive sneak peek into the Bigg Boss 13 house.