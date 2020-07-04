Damon Lindelof reveals why he won’t make Watchmen Season 2

Damon Lindelof’s HBO series was a sequel of sorts to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ graphic novel of the same name. (Photo: HBO) Damon Lindelof’s HBO series was a sequel of sorts to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ graphic novel of the same name. (Photo: HBO)

Writer-producer Damon Lindelof has opened up about whether he will make a second season to HBO’s acclaimed comic-book TV show Watchmen. Lindelof’s Watchmen was a sequel of sorts to the groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name written by British comic-book legend Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons.

While speaking to Collider, Lindelof, who is also known for popular TV shows Lost and The Leftovers, said, “The legacy of Watchmen is Alan (Moore) and Dave (Gibbons) created it and it sat for 30 years, obviously Zack (Snyder) made his movie which was a pretty canonical adaptation of the 12 issues, and then we made our season of television. That was my turn. I got in the middle of the dance floor for a minute and got to do my move, but then you retreat to the edge of the circle and it’s someone else’s turn to dance.”

Lindelof added, “Suffice to say that I just feel like what’s best for Watchmen, this thing that I love, is for someone else to take their shot at it. I think that that’s just gonna be much more interesting than anything that I would do moving forwards. And it’s not that I take the opportunity for granted.”

The story of Watchmen is set in an alternate reality where many notable historical events did not occur, or occurred differently. The series kicks off with the Tulsa race riot, a massacre carried out by a white mob, which was a real event. The first season handled topics like racial trauma, systemic racism, white supremacy, police brutality, and so on, taking forward the legacy of the original story that tackled political issues of its time.

