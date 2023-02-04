scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Dalljiet Kaur announces her wedding to Nikhil Patel, calls it ‘Take 2’: ‘Fate played a part in bringing our hearts together’

Dalljiet Kaur took to her social media handle to announce her wedding with Nikhil Patel. The actor also revealed that she will move to Africa after getting married.

dalljiet kaurDalljiet Kaur has announced her marriage with Nikhil Patel. (Photo: Dalljiet Kaur/Instagram)
Television actor Dalljiet Kaur took to her Instagram handle to announce her wedding to businessman Nikhil Patel. The actor, who will be moving to Africa after her wedding, posted a beautiful picture with Nikhil and said that it is a new beginning for her. Dalljiet was previously married to actor Shalin Bhanot, who is presently a contestant on Bigg Boss 16. The two got married in 2009 but parted ways in 2015. They share a son named Jaydon Bhanot.

Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country(Kenya 🇰🇪 in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub – It is written.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

Earlier, Dalljiet had dismissed Shalin’s statement about them being ‘best friends’. She wrote on Twitter, “No, I am not your best friend Shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.” Shalin is currently one of the top five contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 16. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said that she has decided to give love a second chance. She said, “I am in love with Nikhil and can feel butterflies in my stomach every time he calls me. I never thought this would happen. I always thought that I would marry first and then fall in love.”

Dalljiet added, “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London.” She also said that her priority is her son and she will bring Jaydon to India to meet his father.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 18:08 IST
