Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Daljiet Kaur calls Bigg Boss 16 a ‘havoc’, says Shalin Bhanot hasn’t contacted her after the show

Daljiet Kaur recently said that though she was not a part of Bigg Boss 16, it was a roller-coaster ride for her as well. Her name was brought up during the show when ex-husband Shalin Bhanot addressed their divorce.

daljiet kaur shalin bhanotDaljiet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot got divorced in 2015. (Photo: Daljiet Kaur, Shalin bhanot/Instagram )
Television actor Dalljiet Kaur is more than happy that Bigg Boss 16 has come to an end. The show had her former husband Shalin Bhanot as one of the contestants. Her name was brought up during the show when Shalin talked about his divorce from Daljiet to Tina Dutta. Daljiet recently announced her marriage to businessman Nikhil Patel. She will be tying the knot with him in March this year.

In a new interview, Daljiet mentioned that though she was not a part of Bigg Boss 16, it was a roller-coaster ride for her as well. She told Siddharth Kannan, “Bigg Boss had many ups and downs for him and for me as well. It was quite a havoc and I am very happy that Bigg Boss is over. Thank God it’s over.”

Daljiet also shared that ever since the show’s finale, Shalin hasn’t contacted her, not even for their son Jaydon. But she is sure he knows about her marriage and he only wishes well for her and their son. “As a father, Shalin will mean well,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor added, “I am sure he is happy for me. He hasn’t yet called to ask about Jaydon, so whenever he will call, he will congratulate me. He must be busy because it is so overwhelming with the PR and all the interviews, I am sure he will be happy for us.” She also revealed that she is not in touch with Shalin’s parents since their divorce in 2015. But she is sure that her fiance Nikhil is “absolutely” prepared to meet Shalin.

Also read |Bigg Boss 16 evicted contestant Tina Datta calls Shalin Bhanot ‘manipulative, aggressive’: ‘A better actor than a person, never want to meet him again’

Daljiet believes that Nikhil is “very comfortable” in his skin and she has known this about him from their first meeting in Dubai at a party. Talking about her first meeting with Nikhil, who is a father of two daughters, the actor shared, “I met him last year at a party in Dubai where he caught my eye as he had blue nail polish on his toenails. I got to know that he has two daughters and he doesn’t mind whatever nail paint his daughter puts on him. He is very comfortable being a girl’s dad which gives me confidence in where I am in life because I am a very confident mother.”

Daljiet announced her wedding earlier this month on social media. Sharing her photos with her fiance, she wrote, “The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country(Kenya 🇰🇪 in Africa), a new beginning. Together. Maktub – It is written ❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

“There was no intention to hide it but we wanted to be sure ourselves as our kids were involved,” Daljiet said while sharing why she didn’t make her relationship with Nikhil official earlier.

Daljiet’s first marriage with Shalin ended on an ugly note. The two got married in 2009 but parted ways in 2015.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-02-2023 at 15:29 IST
