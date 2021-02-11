Daily Show’s Trevor Noah explains India’s farmers’ protest

Trevor Noah did a segment explaining the farmers' protest on The Daily Show. (Photo: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah/YouTube)

After Hollywood celebrities like Rihanna and Susan Sarandon showed their support to the farmers’ protest, many in the West are getting curious about what’s happening in India. To simplify it for westerners, Trevor Noah of The Daily Show did a segment explaining the protest to his viewers.

In a segment titled If You Don’t Know, Now You Know, Trevor tried to explain the ongoing protests happening in and around the national capital. The eight-minute-video is a condensed report that explains why the farmers are protesting, what the government is doing about it and the violence that took place on January 26 near Red Fort.

Watch the video here:

After global pop star Rihanna, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”, many international celebrities joined in and tweeted about the protests.

Following tweets by international personalities, the Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement that read, “Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible.”

Celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty among others echoed MEA’s statement.