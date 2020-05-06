Missing your daily Indian TV drama? Here are some old shows to rewatch

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kumkum and Baa Bahoo Aaur Baby are streaming on Hotstar. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kumkum and Baa Bahoo Aaur Baby are streaming on Hotstar.

The Indian TV dramas are often regressive, badly scripted and repetitive. Well, we have heard and read this criticism many times. But, agree or not, at some point you might have watched Ekta Kapoor’s K-serials either by choice or because you were not allowed to touch the TV remote while these played on television. In fact, there are chances of you remembering the dramatic return of Mihir from the dead and Komolika reaching out for her hair strand while plotting against Prerna.

However, this daily dose of drama is missing from Indian TV currently. All you can watch is some good old Doordarshan shows. So, to bring back some guilty pleasure TV viewing, we have listed ten Indian TV shows you can rewatch online.

Kahan Hum Kahan Tum: Hotstar

Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum.

Star Plus’ show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is the story of an actress Sonakshi (Dipika Kakar) and a surgeon Rohit (Karan V Grover). The two are thorough professionals and overlook their personal life to fulfill their professional responsibilities. What happens when they cross paths and fall in love with each other, makes the narrative of the show. It also provides some insight into how the Indian television industry works.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: SonyLIV

A poster of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. A poster of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

What happens when great actors like Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari come together on screen? The audience gets to watch a good show. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is not your typical Indian tv drama. At the heart of it is a beautiful relationship between a single father Amber (Badola) and his young daughter Niya (Anjali Tatrari). Niya wants to set up her father with someone. Enters a forty-something single woman Guneet Sikka (Tiwari), who starts living in Amber’s house as a tenant. Amber and Guneet cannot stand each other in person but unknowingly start liking each other on a dating app. Watch this show for an entertaining story and some brilliant performances.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Hotstar

While this show doesn’t need any introduction, anyone looking to go on a nostalgia ride can watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Also, if you wish to know where do all your currently running shows on television get their plot twists from, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi can be a good place to start. From plastic surgeries to generation leaps, it all started here.

Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan- Hotstar

This was yet another K-serial starring Husein Kuwajerwala and Juhi Parmar. The show had a successful run for seven years and was among the most loved afternoon shows. It was the story of Kumkum (Parmar) whose husband dies of brain tumour and how she is remarried to her husband’s younger brother Sumit (Kuwajerwala).

Sasural Genda Phool: Hotstar

Ragini Khanna and Jay Sonii starrer Sasural Genda Phool is a comedy family drama set in old Delhi. An uber-rich girl Suhana (Khanna) is married to a middle-class boy Ishaan Kashyap (Soni), who lives in a small house in Chandini Chowk with his family. It is interesting to see how Suhana, after a lot of restraint, develops feelings for Ishaan and also adopts the culture of his family. The cute moments of romance between Suhana and Ishaan made them one of the most loved TV couples in 2010 when the show aired on television.

Baa Bahoo Aur Baby: Hotstar

Deven Bhojani and Sarita Joshi in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. (Express archive photo) Deven Bhojani and Sarita Joshi in Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. (Express archive photo)

The show highlights the travesties of a middle-class Gujarati family as it is lead by the matriarch Ba (Sarita Joshi). It is a simple story with a perfect mix of situational comedy and drama. With an ensemble cast of seasoned stage artistes like Sarita Joshi and Deven Bhojani, the show manages to hold attention and evoke laughter.

Airlines-Har Udaan Ek Toofan: Hotstar

A still from Airlines-Har Udaan Ek Toofan. A still from Airlines-Har Udaan Ek Toofan.

The 26-episode drama-thriller written by Advaita Kala, is set against the backdrop of the aviation industry and features actors Tulip Joshi and Yudhisthir (VJ Yudi) essaying the lead roles of commercial pilots. The story revolves around Ananya Rawat (Joshi), an ambitious and hardworking middle-class girl. Her parents have spent all their money to realise their dream of making their daughter a pilot. And, she is the first female pilot of Indie Airlines where she has to fight the patriarchal mindset along with doing her job.

Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Hotstar

Ekta Kapoor’s K-serial from the 2000s starring Shweta Tiwari and Cezzane Khan and its lightening sound effect the moment anything significant happened is still etched in the memory of every 90s kid. It was the story of Anurag (Khan) and Prerna (Tiwari) who fell in love only to be united, then separated just when they were about to get married and again united to finally being separated by the hands of destiny. The daily saga continued for eight years and became a ticket to fame for many small screen actors.

Bidaai: Hotstar

Alok Nath in Bidaai-Sapna Babul Ka. (Express archive poster)

Rajan Shahi’s daily soap Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai was Star Plus’ numero uno show. Based around cousins, Ragini (Parul Chauhan) and Saadhna (Sara Khan), it called out the bias against girls with darker skin tone.

Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha: Voot

Featuring Kunal Karan Kapoor and Aakanksha Singh, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha is a story of a widowed mother of two children Megha and a crime reporter Mohan. Their lives intertwine as they start working for the same newspaper. After a lot of turbulence in their relationship, they fall in love with each other and fight the taboo around widow remarriage.

