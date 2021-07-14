Indian Idol 12’s Mohd Danish sings for judge Himesh Reshammiya in Dagaa, watch it here

Mohammad Danish is one of the top six contestants on Indian Idol 12. (Photo: Danish/Instagram)

Even before Indian Idol 12 gets its winner, some of the contestants are already experiencing a professional high. After Sawai Bhatt, judge Himesh Reshammiya has Mohammad Danish to sing for him. Titled “Dagaa”, the soulful romantic track is already making a buzz among fans.

Sharing the video on his social media page, Himesh wrote, “Dagaa composed by me from the hit album Himesh ke dil se is out now guys , sung by the super talent @mohd.danish.official , lyrics by the legend @sameeranjaanofficial give it all your love guys.”

An excited Danish too shared a glimpse of the video and thanked Himesh Reshammiya for giving him a chance. “Hello everyone my first Bollywood song #dagaa has been released on @himeshreshammiyamelodies , composed by @realhimesh sir and lyrics @sameeranjaanofficial sir please share ,” he wrote.

Indian Idol 12 fans had a mixed response to the new song. While Danish fans loved his video, many felt that other contestants deserved a chance rather than him.

A social media user copied the singer-composer’s style while replying, “Superb nice awsm amazing fantastic fabulous fantabulous outstanding mind-blowing epic historic jai Mata Di let’s rock ❤️ .” One of Mohd Danish fans also had important feedback, as they wrote, “Sir make a proper video for this song. Will definitely go viral with hundreds of reels. It’s an outstanding song.”

Last weekend, Ashish Kulkarni was evicted from Indian Idol 12, leaving Pawandeep Rajan Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal and Nihal Tauro to battle for the ultimate title. While speaking to indianexpress.com post his elimination, the 27-year-old said that it is a competition and eventually only one can win.

“Honestly, all six of them are such great singers. And if I actually have to lose against anyone, I would choose them. I don’t take it as a defeat as they are indeed very good,” Ashish said, adding that he wants all six to be announced winners, as they all are equally amazing.

Indian Idol 12 finale will air on August 15 on Sony TV.