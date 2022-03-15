scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Dabboo Ratnani gives a sneak peek of his next photoshoot with Shehnaaz Gill, see video

Shehnaaz Gill and Dabboo Ratnani have joined forces once again for a photoshoot. The BTS video from the shoot has left fans excited.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 15, 2022 7:08:48 pm
dabboo ratnani, shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Gill recently did a photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani.

Fans of Shehnaaz Gill are in for a treat as the actor-singer recently collaborated with Dabboo Ratnani for a photoshoot. Sharing a video from their shoot, the celebrity photographer said that fans will see ‘Shehnaaz 2.0’ in the new pictures.

The video opens with Dabboo asking fans to guess who he is working with next, and soon Shehnaaz appears on screen. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant asks the photographer if she is his favourite and he answers in the affirmative. Shehnaaz then says that he too is her favourite.

The two also talk about the shoot and how much fun they had together. Dabboo Ratnani even mentions that fans will see ‘Shehnaaz 2.0’ in the new photoshoot.

Last year, Shehnaaz Gill and Dabboo Ratnani joined forces for a photoshoot which presented the Bigg Boss 13 star in a never-before-seen avatar. Now, fans are excited about the new photoshoot.

“Woah I am so excited to see her smiling face,” a fan wrote in the comments section of the video. Another fan commented, “Can’t wait to see the gorgeous photos”.

