Cyrus Sahukar’s wife Vaishali Malahara shares lovely photos from their wedding: ‘With these 7 steps may you become…’

More photos have surfaced from popular former VJ, host and actor Cyrus Sahukar’s wedding with girlfriend Vaishali Malahara. Vaishali on Monday shared a glimpse from her special day by sharing a few lovely clicks from the intimate ceremony held in Alibaug.

In the pictures, Vaishali and Cyrus could be seen taking pheras and sharing a kiss after the ritual. She had captioned the happy images, “With These 7 steps May you become my friend and May I deserve your friendship. May my friendship make me one with you and May your friendship make you one with me…”

Popular former VJ and social media influencer Jose Covaco wished the lovebirds and wrote, “Congrats you guys,” along with multiple heart emojis. Maria Goretti, who had attended the wedding, mentioned in a comment, “I love you guys ….lotsa crazy love, happiness, peace and forgiveness always , between you …” Ira Dubey also wished the newlyweds and dropped a comment which read, “Congratulations beautiful couple !! Happiness always.” VJ Anusha also wished them happiness and wrote, “Congratulations my Favourite Funny guy! You deserve someone making You smile… May you both smile together alwayssss!”

Earlier, the couple’s close friend and host Mini Mathur, who had been a part of the wedding, had penned a longish emotional note while sharing more pictures from the D-day. Her note read, “My buddy @cyrus_sahukar made the happiest groom I’ve ever seen. Not tough if your bride is the lovely @polvina_malhara !! Its also rare to have a wedding so full of love that everyone feels like the father of the bride or the mother of the groom. And given that all the best stand up hosts were in attendance.. laughter was hysterically abundant in every corner of their big day! May you both always have plenty of reasons to feel this way forever. I love you two crazies. Mohabbat zindabad (sic).”

Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with his partner Vaishali Malahara on April 15 in Alibaug.