Cyrus Sahukar set to tie the knot with Vaishali Malahara, see photos from pre-wedding festivities

Popular VJ-host Cyrus Sahukar is set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend, actor Vaishali Malahara. Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Samir Kochhar and Sahil Sangha will attend the wedding in Alibaug. As they sailed off to Alibaug for the wedding weekend, Cyrus’ friends shared several photos and videos on their Instagram stories.

While there is no clarity about the wedding date, the couple celebrated their mehendi function on Thursday night. From the photos and videos posted by their friends, the evening was all about love and friendship. Apart from a few guests, the groom also took to the stage to sing a song for his bride-to-be. They were also seen shaking a leg with their friends.

While Cyrus Sahukar opted for a black embellished kurta set, his fiancee Vaishali Malahara was dressed in a green lehenga with gold detailing. Earlier in the day, the two also hosted a lunch for their friends.

Cyrus Sahukar has been dating Vaishali Malahara for over six years. Earlier, confirming his relationship to Miss Malini, the host had said that they met in Mumbai, and are in a ‘veg meet non-veg relationship’.