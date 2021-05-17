Cyclone Tauktae impacts Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets in Gujarat, watch video

Maharashtra and Gujarat have been on alert since Sunday due to Cyclone Tauktae. While no shoots are happening in Maharashtra, a few television serials are filming in Silvassa, Gujarat. On Sunday night, rains wreaked havoc on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai set.

Actor Karan Kundrra, who recently entered the show as Ranveer, posted a video on Instagram stories depicting the scene from their shoot location, with the crew scurrying inside as rain lashed the state. The team can be seen swiftly getting the cameras and lights safety indoors.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that no major harm or loss happened as the team was well prepared. Also given they are shooting at a resort, the set-up outside was minimal.

“Since the time the forecast happened, we were ready with resources. The rains came suddenly but we managed to save all the equipment. We resumed shoot indoors and filmed later in the garden once the weather was better,” added the source.

A lot of Bollywood celebs also took to social media to caution their fans about the cyclone and urged them to stay indoors. On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “The effects of the #CycloneTauktae have begun .. rains in Mumbai .. please be safe and protected .. prayers as ever.”

While Kajol shared a selfie on Instagram with a caption that read, “In this twisty tipsy turvy world sometimes all you can do is enjoy the view,” Kartik Aaryan called the cyclone another reason to stay home. “One more reason to stay inside,” he tweeted.

Others like Kareena Kapoor, Gauahar Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Diana Penty, Sophie Choudhry and Geet Basra also posted messages for their fans.