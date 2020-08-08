Inside YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s roka ceremony

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma had their roka ceremony today. (Photo: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram) Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma had their roka ceremony today. (Photo: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)

YouTuber Dhanashree Verma and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal had their roka ceremony on Saturday. The dancer-choreographer took to her Instagram account to share the news. Sharing adorable pictures of herself with fiance Yuzvendra, Dhanashree wrote, “We said “Yes” along with our families”

Ever since Verma and Chahal announced the news, they have been receiving warm wishes from friends and family members. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana congratulated the couple. Priyank Sharmaa wrote, “Are are are are are are are are are what a surprise. Chhupe rustom”

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma in a candid moment. (Photo: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram) Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma in a candid moment. (Photo: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)

Yuzvendra Chahal and his fiancee Dhanashree Verma pose with their family members. (Photo: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram) Yuzvendra Chahal and his fiancee Dhanashree Verma pose with their family members. (Photo: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)

Actor Abhishek Kapur posted, “Mubarakkkkkkkkkk bhai to both of you and the families”

Kishwer Merchant wrote, “Omg.. congratulations ” on the picture. Yuzvendra’s friend KL Rahul also congratulated the cricketer.

Gaurav Kapoor posted, “Arre waaah Chottey, lockdown may lockdown.”

Dhanashree, who is a YouTuber, has more than 1.5 million followers on her channel. Here are some of her videos:

Congratulations Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal!

