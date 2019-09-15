Creative Arts Emmys 2019: Free Solo and Queer Eye win big on the first night

The first night of the Creative Arts Emmys was held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

Free Solo, a documentary directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin and based on a free solo climb of El Capitan by rock climber Alex Honnold, clinched seven big wins, according to Variety. The documentary won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature earlier this year.

Netflix’s Queer Eye won in four categories.

Late Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown won two Emmys in the informational series and writing categories. Sir David Attenborough won an Emmy for his narration in Netflix’s Our Planet. The Simpsons won another Emmy in the animated program category.

HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary detailing accusations of child sexual abuse against Michael Jackson won in the documentary special category.

CNN’s RBG and HBO’s The Sentence earned also won in documentary filmmaking honors.

Norman Lear, 97, became the oldest person to win an Emmy. He won in the variety special (live) category for ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience.

Netflix topped among the networks with 15 wins. National Geographic won eight. CNN and NBC won five each. Fox, HBO and YouTube won four awards.

The first day at Creative Arts Emmys focused on non-scripted programming. On the second day, awards will be given in scripted programming.