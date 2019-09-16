Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2019: Winners list

Before the 71st Emmy Awards (Primetime Emmy Awards) on September 23, the Creative Arts Emmy Awards were given out in a two-night event. The Creative Arts Emmys focus on the technical categories.
The ceremony threw up a few surprises. On Sunday, HBO’s Game of Thrones, which concluded with its eighth season earlier this year, won the most awards: 10. The acclaimed HBO miniseries on the Chernobyl nuclear disaster titled Chernobyl won seven trophies.
Meanwhile, Free Solo, a documentary directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin and based on a free solo climb of El Capitan by rock climber Alex Honnold, dominated Saturday with seven wins. The film had also won an Academy Award earlier this year.
Here are all the major winners at Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2019:
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Cherry Jones for The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
Star Trek: Discovery, “If Memory Serves”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry, “ronny/lily”
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl, “1:23:45”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone”
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming (Juried)
Kathryn Burns for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – “Routines: Don’t Be a Lawyer, Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal”
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Chernobyl
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Russian Doll, “Nothing In This World Is Easy”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Game Of Thrones, “The Long Night”
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry, “ronny/lily”
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
Chernobyl, “1:23:45”
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Game Of Thrones, “The Bells”
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Game Of Thrones, “The Bells”
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Postpartum”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
The Ranch, “Reckless”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Simone”
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Vote For Kennedy, Vote For Kennedy”
Outstanding Main Title Design
Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Succession
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
State Of The Union, “Dolphins”
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Game Of Thrones, “The Long Night”
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Chernobyl, “Please Remain Calm”
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Fleabag
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Game Of Thrones, “The Long Night”
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl, “Please Remain Calm”
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
Free Solo
Outstanding Narrator
Sir David Attenborough for Our Planet, “One Planet”
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)
Free Solo
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program
Free Solo, 360
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, “Kenya”
Outstanding Motion Design (juried)
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain for Parts Unknown
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Leaving Neverland
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Our Planet
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program
Free Solo
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
Free Solo