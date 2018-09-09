Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2018: Game of Thrones leads the pack

Game of Thrones won seven trophies out of its 15 announced nominations. Game of Thrones won seven trophies out of its 15 announced nominations.

HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones bagged the most wins on the night one of Creative Arts Emmys 2018. The show won seven trophies out of its 15 announced nominations. Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace took the second place with four wins. The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took the third place with three statuettes each.

HBO now leads among the networks with 13 wins in total. Streaming giant Netflix trails behind at 10 wins, while FX occupies the third spot with 7 wins. This year is the first time HBO has been edged out by Netflix in terms of the total number of nominations. Game of Thrones has dominated the Emmy awards since its first season. This fact was acknowledged by Jonathan Nolan, co-creator of HBO’s own Westworld. He thanked showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff “for wrapping up so the rest of us can win some f***ing Emmys.” Westworld took home 3 awards.

The USS Callister episode of Black Mirror’s season 4 won the award for best TV movie. Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty: Pickle Rick won for the best-animated programme.

The first night of Creative Arts Emmys 2018 was notable in that four black actors took the trophies in guest actor categories. The winners were Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live), Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Katt Williams (Atlanta).

