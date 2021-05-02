Covid positive Hina Khan calls herself a ‘helpless daughter’ as she is unable to comfort her mother after father’s death

Actor Hina Khan, who is currently under quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19, took to Instagram to share with her fans that how she is feeling helpless as she is unable to comfort her mother. Hina’s father died a few days ago of a heart attack.

Hina shared a couple of her photos on Instagram with a caption that read, “A Helpless Daughter. Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most. Dear people times are tough, very tough, for not just us, but everyone around. But there’s a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.”

She ended her post mentioning that she “will always be Daddy’s Strong Girl.” She also asked her fans to “send in prayers.”

As soon as Hina dropped the photos, her friends consoled her and sent her support through their comments. Gauahar Khan wrote, “God bless,” while Bharti Singh sent “Strength” to Hina. Mouni Roy commented, “Love, light and strength beautiful girl. Stay strong.” Shubhangi wrote, “Get well soon, sweets. Stay strong.” Rubina Dilaik and Rocky Jaiswal dropped heart emojis in the comment section of Hina’s post.

Hina’s Bigg Boss co-contestant Priyank Sharma mentioned that for him, the actor is “the strongest.”

Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “may allah give you strength baby …. sending you love light and Dua.” Saisha Shinde wrote, “Stay strong …. praying for you ❤️ it’s unimaginable… this pain … ❤️sending lots of love and hugs.”

“Hope you are doing well.. Stay strong, stay tough my friend.. He is at peace wherever he is and is looking upon you with immense pride and admiration.. Be well my friend, continue being the lovely human being you always have been,” Milind Gagadkar mentioned.

Niddhi Uttam called Hina a very strong person. Sending her love and strength, the actor wrote, “Your angel is watching you all the time & protecting you. Prayers for you and your family.” Hina’s Naagin co-star Adaa Khan commented, “Loads of prayers. Stay strong.” Former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai said Hina is “always” in her prayers. “Stay strong and speedy recovery to your family,” she wrote.

Hina tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. The actor posted a heartfelt note on Instagram to inform her fans about her health.