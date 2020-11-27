Courteney Cox wishes Thanksgiving in true Monica Geller style

Courteney Cox put on a turkey head to wish her fans Happy Thanksgiving. (Photo: Courteney Cox/Instagram)

There’s no bad time to have a Friends rerun but watching the sitcom’s holiday episodes during this season has always had a special place in fans’ hearts. Courteney Cox, who famously played Monica Geller on the show, certainly knows this, and so she took to Instagram to wish her fans Happy Thanksgiving in true Monica fashion.

In a video on Instagram, Courteney jokingly says that everyone wishes her on the holiday with the same GIF every year, where she can be seen dancing with a turkey on her head. She goes on to say, “Since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go. Hope it makes you happy,” and then recreates the turkey on her head moment with the same shimmy dance.

In the sitcom, Monica put a turkey on her head in the Season 5 episode The One With All the Thanksgivings. In the episode, the gang is reminiscing their worst Thanksgivings. Monica then recollects the story where she accidentally severs Chandler’s toe which prompts him to leave. She puts on a turkey head and tries to make him laugh.

Friends fans will remember this episode as the one where Chandler first professed his love for Monica.

The unscripted reunion of the show has been long-awaited. The reunion was supposed to be filmed earlier in the year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Friends star Matthew Perry recently shared that the reunion will now be filmed in March 2021.

David Schwimmer had earlier said that they would not want to do this special event via Zoom as they want to do this with the fans in the room. This reunion will be the first time that all the Friends stars appear on the same stage since the show’s finale in 2004.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd