Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Courteney Cox surprises Friends fans by photobombing them. Watch video

When fans came to sit on the famous Friends couch for a photograph, Courteney Cox surprised them by appearing from behind to photobomb them, leaving them surprised, screaming and even in tears.

Courteney Cox friendsCourteney Cox surprised the fans of Friends. (Photo: Courteney Cox/Instagram)

Courteney Cox has proved ‘She’ll be there for you’, if you are a ‘FRIENDS’ fan of course.

On their trip to Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California, some fans of the sitcom were photobombed by the 58-year-old actor. The show was originally filmed at the same place. Cox shared a video on her Instagram, with the caption, “Don’t you hate a photo bomber? #friends”.

The video showcased her whole photobombing plan in action.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

“I am working at Warner Brothers and I thought this is a good time for me to surprise Friends’ fans and photobomb their shots,” the ‘Cougar Town’ actor said at the video’s beginning.

The actor was seen hiding behind the well-known orange couch from the sitcom, which was positioned right in front of the fountain featured in the show’s opening titles.

When fans came to sit on the couch for a photograph, Cox surprised them by appearing from behind to photobomb them, leaving them surprised, screaming or even in tears.

“It’s Monica!” one fan exclaimed. Cox played the character of ‘Monica Geller’ in the sitcom.

‘FRIENDS’ was a 10-season-long sitcom which ran from 1994 to 2004. It featured actors Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer alongside Cox as leads.

Cox last appeared in the film ‘Scream’. She also had a cameo in the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 07:23:01 pm
