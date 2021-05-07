Friends reunion to have special surprises, says Courteney Cox as she reveals details about ’emotional, unbelievable’ episode

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres recently had Friends star Courteney Cox on her show, virtually. Among other things, DeGeneres asked Cox about the upcoming Friends reunion special, in which the main cast is getting back together for one final hurrah. Cox said it was “unbelievable,” to meet and film with her co-stars again. She said the reunion “was unbelievable. It was so emotional.”

She added, “It’s an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in I forgot how many years. 15 years, 17 years?”

She also teased surprises that are in store for the fans. “We had a lot of special surprises. It was fantastic, it really was,” she said. Cox also opened up about the show’s iconic title sequence, in which the six actors jump into a big fountain. Cox was asked by DeGeneres as to whose idea it was to jump into the fountain. Cox replied, “Well, it definitely wasn’t mine. We were in that fountain for a long time. Someone thought that would be fun and let me tell you what happened: it’s not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours.”



Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will return in the reunion episode alongside Cox as they talk about playing Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross. As Cox said, the episode is unscripted. Set photos that have surfaced online have already made fans excited about the episode.

Friends, one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. It chronicled the daily lives of six friends, a bunch of quirky, unique characters, and their adventures, relationship, career struggles, and so on in a comedic way.

The episode, titled Friends: The Reunion or The One Where They Got Back Together, is expected to stream later this year on HBO Max.