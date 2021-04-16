scorecardresearch
Friday, April 16, 2021
Courteney Cox proves she is a real-life Monica Geller from Friends, watch this video to find out

Courteney Cox just proved that she is the neat-freak Monica in real-life too through this video. Watch this hilarious video of the Friends alum.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 16, 2021 9:04:37 am
Courteney CoxCourteney Cox's Friends character Monica was considered a bit of a neat-freak. (Photo: Courteney Cox/Instagram and Warner Bros Television)

Actor Courteney Cox has just proved that she is a real-life Monica Geller, her character in the iconic sitcom Friends. In the show, Monica was a neat-freak and was famous for her obsession with cleanliness and organisation.

Cox shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she says to the camera, “Tell me you’re a Monica without telling me you’re a Monica. I’ll go first. She then proceeds to show her fans her super-organised kitchen, including utensil drawer, spice drawer and a well-stocked pantry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

She captioned the video, “Am I the only one?” Clearly, Cox played a version of herself on the show. Fans whole-heartedly agreed. A fan commented below the video, “She was born for that role 🙌😂.”

One other commented, “I think everyone dreams of having Monica’s organization or just having Monica to fix everything hahahahahaha ❤️❤️ We Love you @courteneycoxofficial.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read more |Friends Reunion begins filming as photos from the special episode go viral

Cox will appear in a Friends reunion episode on HBO Max along with her co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

The episode is said to be unscripted. Set photos that have surfaced online have already made fans excited about the episode.

Friends, one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. It chronicled the daily lives of six friends, a bunch of quirky characters, and their adventures, relationship, career struggles, and so on in a comedic way.

The Friends Reunion episode, which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is expected to stream later this year on HBO Max. It is currently being filmed.

