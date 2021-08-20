Courteney Cox’s birthday wish for Matthew Perry has her saying ‘I know’ in true Friends style

Friends star Courteney Cox took to Instagram to wish her on-screen partner Matthew Perry on his 52nd birthday. Courteney shared an Instagram story with their photo and wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the funniest people ‘I KNOW’.”

Matthew and Courteney played Chandler and Monica on the famed television series. Their love story and eventual marriage on the show was loved by the fans. Their characters got married on the Season 7 finale which is still remembered as one of the best television weddings.

Courteney Cox wished Matthew Perry on Instagram. Courteney Cox wished Matthew Perry on Instagram.

The duo, along with four other main cast members of the show recently got back on the much hyped Friends reunion. They were joined by David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston.

The Indian Express’ review of the reunion episode read, “Almost a two-hour special, we see the main cast of the wildly popular American show get together in the same space after 17 years, walking the same sets. It is designed for the fans. But if you go in expecting that the director or anyone else would address the problem areas of the show — the questionable bodyshaming of a younger Monica, or the male characters’ homophobia and the lack of racial diversity, you would be disappointed.”

Since Friends, Courteney has popularly appeared in Cougar Town for six season and will soon be seen in TV shows Shining Vale and Last Chance U. Perry appeared in a cameo on Cougar Town. He has also appeared in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Mr Sunshine and The Odd Couple.