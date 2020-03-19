Coronavirus outbreak: Launch of Ishq Mein Marjawan postponed

Ishq Mein Marjawan will star Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir in the lead roles. Ishq Mein Marjawan will star Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir in the lead roles.

After Star Plus’ Anupamaa, Colors has also decided to postpone the launch of Ishq Mein Marjawan.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “Ishq Mein Marjawan was supposed to go on air from March 30. However, with the ‘no shoot’ directive coming in, the team decided to halt its launch. The makers felt it wasn’t logical to launch it at this time and with very few episodes in the bank. The channel will soon announce a new date.”

Produced by Beyond Dreams, Ishq Mein Marjawan will star Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir in the lead roles. The thriller is the story of a husband (Vashishtha) who will ask his wife (Shah) to marry his arch nemesis (Sudhir). The show will chronicle the girl’s journey as her love is put to test.

Before Ishq Mein Marjawan, Rajan Shahi decided to push the launch of Anupamaa, his new show starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhangshu Pandey. In a statement, the producer said, “I totally agree and endorse the decision of halting shoots. In today’s time prevention is the best thing. I am telling my family to avoid gatherings, so why should I not tell my other family, which is my unit.”

Ganguly, who is making her comeback to television after a seven-year hiatus, also shared, “Anupamaa is a show that will strike an emotional chord with audiences. Due to the prevalent coronavirus outbreak in our country, it is in the best interest of the show and the unit to delay the launch. This is a very special project for all of us and it is a big decision to postpone the launch. May we tide over these trying times with safety and precaution”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd