Contestants who were thrown out of Bigg Boss

Last weekend, Madhurima Tuli was asked to leave Bigg Boss 13 for repeatedly hitting Vishal Aditya Singh. The former lovers were at loggerheads from the start, and what started as a joke between them, soon turned ugly. Singh kept splashing water on Tuli, even after being warned by Bigg Boss, and the latter lost her calm and hit her ex-boyfriend. The two were confined to a cage as punishment and host Salman Khan eventually asked Tuli to leave the show for violating the rules.

This may have been the season’s first such eviction, but fans have been complaining about the makers, who have, of late, become lenient, when it comes to repercussion for getting physical in the show. Be it Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Himanshi Khurana and even Hindustani Bhau, many contestants have indulged in violent behaviour. However, all their actions have been ignored by the makers till now.

During previous seasons, ‘no violence’ has been one of the most important rules of the house, and many contestants have lost their chance because of their actions.

Here is a list of contestants who were ousted from Bigg Boss for their aggressive behaviour.

Salil Ankola (Season 1): His eviction was not because of a physical fight but a legal mess. Cricketer turned actor Salil Ankola was asked to leave the show because Balaji Telefilms accused him of breach of contract. Ankola had signed an agreement with Ekta Kapoor which stated that he could not do another project. Not wanting to get into a legal mess, the channel (Sony TV) had to let go off Salil.

Kamaal Rashid Khan (Season 3): KRK, as he is popularly known as, courts controversy quite often. During his participation in the show, in a fit of rage, he threw a bottle at designer Rohit Verma, which hit actor Shamita Shetty. He also had a major tiff with Bakhtiyar Irani and Raju Srivastava, and almost came to blows with them. Not wanting to promote such behaviour, Bigg Boss asked him to pack his bag and leave the house.

Dolly Bindra and Samir Soni (Season 4): While Dolly Bindra had earned the ire of many housemates, Samir Soni got embroiled in a fistfight with her while trying to protect Shweta Tiwari. Bindra had used foul language against Tiwari, leaving her in tears. Soni, being the gentleman, stepped in to sort the issues. But Bindra did not leave a chance to get on his nerves, and the two were shown the door after they got violent with each other.

Pooja Mishra (Season 5): The actor is popular for coining the term ‘talk to my hand’ on Bigg Boss. However, her anger issues gave a hard time to the contestants. In one instance, she pushed Sidharth Bharadwaj, leading to the makers throwing her out of the show.

Imam Siddiqui (Season 6): Imam Siddiqui had entered the house as a wild card and soon became a troublemaker. After he had a major fight with Aashka Goradia, Siddiqui wore a bodysuit and tried to irritate the contestants by staging an act. Quite scared of his antics, the housemates complained to Bigg Boss, and he was thrown out. However, after Imam profusely apologised to the makers, he got to re-enter the show, and eventually became the runner-up.

Kushal Tandon (Season 7): Popular television star Kushal Tandon entered the house and soon fell in love with Gauahar Khan. Later in the show, co-contestant VJ Andy made a distasteful joke about Khan, leaving her beau fuming in rage. Showing his love, Tandon got into a physical altercation with Andy. While Bigg Boss ousted the actor for his violent behaviour, he was soon brought back after Khan threatened to walk out of the show.

Ajaz Khan (Season 8): When season 8 was extended, it was rechristened Bigg Boss Halla Bol and few ex-Bigg Boss contestants were brought in to compete with the top five finalists. Challenger Ajaz Khan in just a couple of days of his entry, got into an ugly fight with contestant Ali Quli Mirza, and thus had to vacate the house.

Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om (Season 10): This was the first time that Salman Khan had taken the initiative to throw someone out of the show. Priyanka Jagga played ugly and abused contestants through her stint in the house. She even misbehaved with host Salman Khan, post which he threw her out of the show. The host even threatened Colors that he would quit Bigg Boss if the channel ever signed her for any other show. Swami Om, who is one of the worst Bigg Boss contestants, not only threw his pee on female contestants but even stole things. Irked by his behaviour, the makers asked him to leave the house.

Zubair Khan and Priyank Sharma (Season 11): Zubair Khan’s dirty language and disrespectful behaviour towards women made him lose his place in the house. Salman Khan, who was disgusted by his behaviour, threw him out of the show in the first week itself. Priyank Sharma, on the other hand, had gotten into a fight where he pushed Akash Dadlani. While his actions led to his exit, he later made a comeback and managed to stick around for long.

Shivasish Mishra (Season 12): This was probably the first time that a contestant was thrown out for not following the orders of Bigg Boss. Shivashish Mishra was chosen by housemates for a jail punishment, but he did not accept the same. Bigg Boss warned Mishra that he would have to leave the show if he did not follow the orders. He continued to stick to his decision and even walked out of the show for the same.

