Commoners who became popular after Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss opened its door to commoners for three seasons. (Photo: Voot)

Bigg Boss started as a show to give a glimpse into the lives of celebrities, as they survived in the house for over 100 days. However, to spice up the drama, in season 10, the show opened its doors to common people or ‘Indiawale’.

While some commoners managed to make a mark, others, much to the horror of the makers, made it their life’s mission to belittle celebrities, and indulge in all kinds of nastiness.

Here’s looking back at some of the commoners, who made their mark in the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Manveer Gurjar

Manveer Gurjar was pitted against Bani J in Bigg Boss 10 finale. (Photo: Voot) Manveer Gurjar was pitted against Bani J in Bigg Boss 10 finale. (Photo: Voot)

With a rustic personality, Manveer Gurjar was an underdog in Bigg Boss 10 but managed to win the trophy with his earnestness and hard work. While initially, Gurjar remained under the shadow of good friend Manu Punjabi, the audience was surprised to see a strong player in him towards the later stage of the game. He was honest, yaaron ka yaar and would ace most tasks. Post the show, Manveer participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and also shot for a few films. Since he is missing from the screens, his popularity has seen a decline. However, he is the only commoner to have lifted the winner’s trophy, and thus deserves to be on the list.

Nitibha Kaul

Nitibha Kaul introduced herself as the ‘modern India’ during Bigg Boss 10 premiere. (Photo: Voot) Nitibha Kaul introduced herself as the ‘modern India’ during Bigg Boss 10 premiere. (Photo: Voot)

Nitibha Kaul is the only commoner who has been making use of her popularity and skills. She might not have had a great Bigg Boss journey, but she has now made her mark as a vlogger. Kaul even tried her hands at hosting along with Manu Punjabi. Currently, she has more than 200K subscribers on YouTube and 700K followers on Instagram.

Manu Punjabi

Manu Punjabi was declared the most popular contestant by fans even before he entered the show. (Photo: Voot) Manu Punjabi was declared the most popular contestant by fans even before he entered the show. (Photo: Voot)

Manu Punjabi entered Bigg Boss 10 with the agenda to show the world that commoners are better than celebrities. He would indulge in fights and arguments with celebs. Not someone to be star struck, Punjabi managed to create a group for himself. A born leader, he, however, lost the competition to his good friend Manveer Gurjar. If Bigg Boss managed to make him popular, Manu Punjabi has now taken it upon himself to return the favour. Every season, he extensively covers the show on his YouTube channel. Having a strong opinion about contestants and the game, Manu continues to enjoy his own kind of fandom through Bigg Boss.

Deepak Thakur

Deepak Thakur had entered Bigg Boss 12 with his fan Urvashi Vani. (Photo: Voot) Deepak Thakur had entered Bigg Boss 12 with his fan Urvashi Vani. (Photo: Voot)

A singer by profession, Thakur seemed a little overwhelmed in the initial few episodes of Bigg Boss 12. Once he gained momentum, there was no stopping him. From performing tasks, to standing up for himself, this interesting personality soon became a favourite in the house. However, he also had his low moments (read fights) with Megha Dhade and Sreesanth. Having fallen for Somi Khan in the house, their cute chemistry also added to their popularity.

Khan sisters – Saba and Somi

Saba and Somi Khan started off in Bigg Boss 12 on quite a dramatic note. (Photo: Voot) Saba and Somi Khan started off in Bigg Boss 12 on quite a dramatic note. (Photo: Voot)

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, siblings entered the show together as a jodi. Saba and Somi Khan from Jaipur were among the noteworthy contestants of Bigg Boss 12. Beautiful and strong-headed, the sisters, with similar ideologies, were often referred to as twins. However, they also had their own share of tiffs with others and sometimes even with each other. Somi Khan gained more popularity owing to her equation with Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary, while Saba Khan stood out for her performance during tasks. Overall, fans loved them and nicknamed them ‘Khan Sisters’ and ‘Dabanng Sisters’. Currently, both of them are active vloggers.

Romil Chaudhary

Romil Chaudhary was called the mastermind of Bigg Boss 12. (Photo: PR) Romil Chaudhary was called the mastermind of Bigg Boss 12. (Photo: PR)

The ‘mastermind of Bigg Boss 12’, Romil Chaudhary became an instant favourite with his charming personality, smooth talk and game strategy. A lawyer by profession, Chaudhary had his way with words, and also had leadership qualities. The only commoner in the finals in his season, Romil made his mark on the show. Not someone to be bogged down by celebrities, he also introduced ‘Happy Club’ with all commoners, who believed in enjoying the show rather than playing it. He recently made his acting debut with Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which also starred his season’s winner Dipika Kakar.

Special Mention: Bigg Boss 11 had the most number of commoners, but apart from Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra, none managed to shine amid popular celebrities. The much-talked-about couple gained popularity for their relationship.

