Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza going off air, Krishna says there’s some time for it

While the television industry is abuzz with the news of Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza going off air, its star Krushna Abhishek says it is not happening immediately. While the television industry is abuzz with the news of Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza going off air, its star Krushna Abhishek says it is not happening immediately.

While the television industry is abuzz with the news of Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza going off air, its star Krushna Abhishek says it is not happening immediately. The makers of the comedy roast show have decided to pull the plug on the show, which is in its second season currently. The decision comes in the wake of recent controversies that sparked due to celebrity guests’ displeasure over its roast format. Actors like John Abraham and Tannishtha Chatterjee have been quite open in expressing discomfort regarding the jokes made at them.

Reacting on the makers’ decision, Krushna told indianexpress.com, “There’s some time for it.” Before he could speak further, his girlfriend Kashmera Shah interrupted, calling the question inappropriate. The duo was present at the reception of actors Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai.

Another cast member, Karan Wahi, was however more open about the development. The actor said that he has heard about the news but he is not certain when is the last date of the show as he is still shooting for the show. “I have also heard that it’s going off air but I am not sure if that is true. I know there are a lot of other Colors show coming up so I am not sure. But I am still shooting for it and we have shot a lot this month. I don’t know about the final date,” he told indianexpress.com.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd