Sohail Khan and Archana Puran Singh to return with Comedy Circus on September 15

Sony TV has announced the launch of Comedy Circus which will premiere on September 15 and air every Saturday-Sunday 9:30 PM. The news has left many excited who are now looking forward to some rib-tickling weekends. The stand-up comedy reality series will replace Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum and have Archana Puran Singh and Sohail Khan reprising their roles as the judges. The latest season will be hosted by Polish anchor Joanna Robaczewska.

A source close to the show exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “With Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 on weekdays, and Comedy Circus on weekends, Sony TV is set to give the audience weeklong entertainment. We are really excited about Comedy Circus and have been waiting to present the show to the viewers. The team has already shot for a couple of episodes. And we are quite confident that it’s going to be a fun season. This time, the competition will be judged in trios, comprising of two actors and one comedian.”

Sony TV announced the comeback of its ‘original laughter dose’ with a 15-second teaser on Facebook:

This season, there will be a mix of television stars, comedy stalwarts and some newcomers. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars Anita Hassanandani and Aditi Bhatia will be seen competing against each other. Other television stars include Karishma Sharma, Ojaswi Oberoi and Ketan Singh. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor Sana Saeed and Punjabi actor Preeto Sawhney have also signed the dotted lines.

Coming to the comedians, Entertainment Ki Raat star performers Mubeen Saudagar, Balraj, Divyansh Dwivedi and RJ Abhilash will be seen tickling the audience’s funny bone. Siddharth Sagar will also make a comeback with Comedy Circus. He was recently in the news after he went missing following a fallout with his parents. Super Dancer co-host Paritosh Tripathi and standup comedians Gaurav Dubey and Pushpinder Zira have also been signed.

Interestingly, Sohail will have direct competition with brother Salman, as Bigg Boss 12 is also set to launch on September 16. Salman’s Weekend Ka Vaar will air at 9 pm on weekends, almost at the same time as Comedy Circus.

