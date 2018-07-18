Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia and Paritosh Tripathi in Comedy Circus

Comedy Circus will be judged by Sohail Khan and Archana Puran Singh. Comedy Circus will be judged by Sohail Khan and Archana Puran Singh.

Judged by Sohail Khan and Archana Puran Singh, comedy reality show Comedy Circus is all set to make a comeback after four years. While the judges remain the same, the latest season will see new faces trying to make the audience laugh.

Once again, actors and comedians will team up together in Comedy Circus. Indianexpress.com on Wednesday secured the confirmed list of contestants. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars Anita Hassanandani and Aditi Bhatia will be seen competing against each other. Other television stars in the show include Karishma Sharma, Ojaswi Oberoi and Ketan Singh. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor Sana Saeed and Punjabi actor Preeto Sawhney have also signed the dotted lines.

Coming to the comedians, Entertainment Ki Raat star performers Mubeen Saudagar, Balraj, Divyansh Dwivedi and RJ Abhilash will be seen tickling the audience’s funny bone. Siddharth Sagar will also make a comeback with Comedy Circus. He was recently in the news after he went missing following a fallout with his parents. Super Dancer co-host Paritosh Tripathi, standup comedians Gaurav Dubey and Pushpinder Zira have also been signed.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “The team has already started shooting. And from the initial response, looks like it’s going to be a super fun season. The makers have roped in a Polish anchor Joanna Robaczewska to host Comedy Circus. She is quite a star on the show and also adds her own flavour with her accented Hindi.”

Comedy Circus will launch in August on Sony TV.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd