scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Top news

Comedian Sinbad recovering from recent stroke

Sinbad is known for his stand-up work and appearances in sitcoms like A Different World and The Sinbad Show.

By: AP | New York | November 17, 2020 2:35:02 pm
Comedian-actor SinbadSinbad has also appeared in several movies. (Photo: AP/File)

The family of Sinbad says the comedian-actor is recovering from a recent stroke.

The Adkins family says in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday that “it is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke.

“Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,” the statement continued.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 64-year-old Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms A Different World and The Sinbad Show. The entertainer has also appeared in several movies.

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time,” the family statement read.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

11 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 17: Latest News

Advertisement