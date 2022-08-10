scorecardresearch
Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack while exercising at a gym in Delhi. He has been admitted to a hospital where he is recuperating.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 1:27:37 pm

Comedian and actor Raju Srivastava, 59, suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. His team confirmed the news to indianexpress.com. “Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious.”

Srivastava reportedly collapsed while running on a treadmill this morning. He was working out at a gym in south Delhi. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, where he is recuperating. He’ll be kept under observation for a couple of days before he is discharged. More details on his health are awaited.

Raju is a popular name on television. The actor is also one of the most successful stand-up comedians in the country who became popular by imitating several politicians.

In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, Raju had shared his formula of being a successful comedian. He had said, “It is very important to connect to the masses. Comedy is not about narrating silly jokes; it is more about humouring life’s situations, in a subtle way by not hurting anyone’s sentiments.”

Raju Srivastava has appeared in cameo roles in films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, among others. He also participated in Television popular relaity show, Bigg Boss season three. The audience came to know of his comedy talent after he took the stage as a stand-up comedian in the show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

