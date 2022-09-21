Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away at 58, fans say ‘the comedian has left us in tears’

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday at the age of 58 in Delhi, his family confirmed to Indian Express. Raju’s brother Dipoo said, “He passed away on Wednesday morning. His daughter Antara informed me right now. I’m in Mumbai, leaving for Delhi.” Hospital sources said the comedian passed away at 10:30 am. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, lyricist Manoj Muntashir and actor Nimrat Kaur, among others, paid tributes to Raju.

Raju had suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at a gymnasium in the city last month. He was admitted to AIIMS where he underwent angioplasty. He was said to be critical and on ventilator for over a month. While he showed slight improvement, Raju’s health took a turn for worse earlier this week.

Srivastava’s cousin Ashok Srivastava had earlier confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack while exercising. “He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital,” Ashok had told PTI.

Raju Srivastava started his career by appearing in small roles in several films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. He became a household name after participating in the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He later also entered the third season of Bigg Boss.

He was the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.