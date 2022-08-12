Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

Raju Srivastava’s condition is stable, said a statement released by the comedian-actor’s family on Friday night.

The statement further read, “We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him.”

Raju Srivastava had suffered a heart attack while working out at a gym on Wednesday morning and was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi. At the hospital, Srivastava underwent an angioplasty. He was said to be critical and on ventilator.

Srivastava’s cousin Ashok Srivastava had said on Wednesday evening that he had suffered a heart attack while exercising. “He was doing his routine exercise and while he was on the treadmill, he suddenly fell down. He suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital,” Ashok had told PTI.

Raju Srivastava has been a part of the entertainment industry since late 1980s. He shot to fame after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. The actor has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. Besides being one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Season 3, Srivastava is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.