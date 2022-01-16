Comedian Kenny Sebastian marries Tracy Alison, white wedding photos wow fans

January 16, 2022 11:12:56 pm
Stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa, which was attended by close friends and family.
He married girlfriend Tracy Alison who is reportedly a dentist. Photos from their wedding as per Hindu and Christian rituals have been shared online by his friends.
“Mr Handsome Sebastian,” comedian Aakash Gupta wrote with a photo where Kenny is seen in a sherwani. Photos from their white wedding were also shared. The couple can be seen dancing together in one of the videos.
See the inside photos and videos from comedian Kenny Sebastian’s wedding:
Aakash Gupta, Prashasti Singh, and Sumukhi Suresh among others were present at the wedding.
