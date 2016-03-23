Colour was a huge change for ‘Scandal’ character: Kerry Washington

The 39-year-old plays political fixer Olivia Pope in the hit series, and admits her alter ego is starting to merge with her real personality, at least when it comes to fashion. The 39-year-old plays political fixer Olivia Pope in the hit series, and admits her alter ego is starting to merge with her real personality, at least when it comes to fashion.

Actress Kerry Washington’s “Scandal” wardrobe started to mimic her own when the writers introduced more colour to her clothes.

The 39-year-old plays political fixer Olivia Pope in the hit series, and admits her alter ego is starting to merge with her real personality, at least when it comes to fashion.

Olivia has become something of a style icon with fans since the TV series first aired in 2012 thanks to power dressing in monochrome business attire, but this is something which is changing in the new sixth season of the show.

“(My character’s) not hiding anymore, and very specifically, the writers wrote in the script that Olivia Pope is wearing colour. We didn’t know what to do – this was such a huge change in how we approached her aesthetic, and I also felt like everything on the rack was me.

“It was more Kerry than it was Olivia, because we both have very high fashion profiles but I’ve been able to keep them very separate. So now there’s a little bit more crossover.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App