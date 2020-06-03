Colors show Vidya to go off air, producer calls it a ‘Covid 19 death’

Vidya starred Meera Deosthale, Namish Taneja and Vaquar Shaikh in the lead roles. Vidya starred Meera Deosthale, Namish Taneja and Vaquar Shaikh in the lead roles.

Amid the lockdown, a number of television shows have been cancelled by the channels. Colors’ drama Vidya is the latest one to get axed. Producer-writer Mahesh Pandey shared the news on Instagram and said that the development is nothing but a ‘Covid 19 death’. Vidya starred Meera Deosthale, Namish Taneja and Vaquar Shaikh in the lead roles.

The long post read, “Good Bye VIDYA On 1st June 2020, I got a call that our Show VIDYA is being terminate with immediate effect… I was shocked and felt really bad. I had a lot of questions. Why such a decision so suddenly? Since Vidya started, we have been a slot leader at 7 P.M. Vidya’s story is still incomplete. She has not become a teacher yet. I was a perplexed and rattled. I sat down and then realized, Vidya was affected by Corona. It’s a Covid 19 death. There is no other reason for her premature demise.”

Since Vidya was his first solo production, Pandey said that the show will always be special to him. “Anyway, the journey of 163 episodes was beautiful. Vidya might have been an uneducated teacher but she surely taught me a few things. Vidya was my 1st solo production. People often say that you love your first child the most, and on the same thought, Vidya will always be very special for us all at Mahesh Pandey Productions,” he added.

Thanking his team and fans, the producer in the emotional note further wrote, “Thank You Team Vidya at Mahesh Pandey Productions (from the Actors to the Spotboys. I am a little emotional, hence I am not writing any names, as I don’t want to miss out on any.) you have been my strength and my support. I hope you will keep supporting me and this company so that we can keep making good content. Thank You Team Vidya Fans. For your relentless support. As dusk hits the shores of Vidya, a new day is dawning with our new show. I hope you keep supporting us there too.”

He also thanked his family, wife and friends for their support, adding, “Everything falls in place in the end, and if it doesn’t, its not the end. THIS I NOT THE END YET. We shall meet again, soon!”

Vidya was launched in September last year. It is a social drama that projected the story of a young girl, who unwillingly takes up the job of a teacher to fend for her family. Once there, she discovers many loopholes in her school and the overarching education system. SHe takes up a fight to bring the best kind of education to her students.

Before Vidya, Colors and Ekta Kapoor announced the end of Naagin 4. However, they will get the next season rolling immediately. Star Plus has called off Nazar 2, Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, Dil Jaise Dhadake… Dhadakne Do. Sony TV has pulled the plug off Patiala Babes, Beyhadh 2 and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, while Zee TV has also cancelled the production of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai.

Shoots of TV shows were put to hold on March 18, days before the lockdown. However, the Maharashtra government has now allowed producers to resume shoots, following a long list of guidelines. While an official date hasn’t been announced yet, sources confirmed that work on a few serials will go on floors by mid-June.

