Colors to undergo revamp, four shows to go off air by next month

General entertainment channel Colors is all set to undergo a revamp. And to introduce a fresh slate of content, four shows will soon go off air. Dailies Udaan, Jhansi Ki Rani, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Kesari Nandan have been axed, and they will wrap up in the coming weeks.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Colors doesn’t want to disappoint its fans and since the shows were not garnering numbers, it decided to pull it off air than just extending the storyline. Also Jhansi Ki Rani with so much grandeur is an expensive show. It made no sense to keep running it, even when it couldn’t garner ratings. The channel will soon announce a fresh lineup of shows.”

On the fiction front, Colors has family drama Choti Sarrdaarni, love story Bahu Begum, a supernatural drama by Rajan Shahi, and two more daily soaps by Mahesh Pandey and Shashi Sumeet Productions, respectively. It’s also looking forward to the new season of its reality shows Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

From the current lot, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Bepanah Pyarr, Gath Bandhan, Vish and Kawach will stay on air. Even Khatra Khatra Khatra and Dance Deewane will continue to entertain the masses.

The source added, “Dance Deewane had raked in huge numbers last season. The second installment of the show launched last week and has been receiving positive feedback. Even Khatra Khatra Khatra has been a popular show. The team is hoping the shows manage to up the game for the channel. The new TRAI policy has definitely affected the entire television ecosystem.”

Udann will air its last episode on June 21. The show had recently taken a leap and actors Toral Rasputra, Tanya Sharma and Gaurav Sareen had joined the cast. Kesari Nandan, inspired by wrestling drama Dangal, starred Manav Gohil in the lead role. The show will go off air on July 12. Jhansi Ki Rani that has Anushka Sen playing the titular role will, reportedly, air its last episode on July 24, while Arjun Bijlani-Nia Sharma starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan will bid adieu on June 28.