Colors to pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan with a virtual musical concert

Hina Khan, Bharti Singh and Aditya Narayan among others will participate in the Dard-e-Dil concert. Hina Khan, Bharti Singh and Aditya Narayan among others will participate in the Dard-e-Dil concert.

Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor passed away last week. As a tribute to these prolific actors, Colors is set to air a virtual musical concert, Dard-e-Dil, that will feature popular television faces. It will air on May 10 at 12 pm, with a repeat telecast at 5 pm.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise has shocked the world, and the industry, especially has been majorly affected. Due to the lockdown, no one could even pay their respects. This concert was planned as a way to celebrate their legacy. Also, music has its own way to connect to hearts, and we are sure fans would enjoy reliving their favourite actors’ works. All the performances have been shot by the artistes at their home, taking care of all lockdown regulations.”

A bevy of celebrities like Hina Khan, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Maniesh Paul, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arjun Bijlani, singers Sukhwinder Singh, Aditya Narayan, Abu Malik, and Rising Star contestants will be seen participating in the concert. They will take a trip down memory lane, along with performing soulful renditions of the late actors’ songs.

Colors shared clips on its social media pages, offering a sneak peek at the Dard-e-Dil concert. While Hina Khan croons Rishi Kapoor’s popular song- “Teri umeed tera intezaar” from Deewana, Sukhvinder Singh performs Irrfan Khan’s number “Masoom” from Madari, and Aditya Narayan hums “Tenu suit suit karda” from Hindi Medium.

His smile, warmth and love ♥️ #RishiKapoor ji will be missed forever. Join us and @eyehinakhan as we give a musical tribute to the lost stars. Tune in to #DardEDil on 10th May, Sunday 12 & 5 PM. #IrrfanKhan #RIP #WeMissYou #Colors pic.twitter.com/TovSjRWD5o — COLORS (@ColorsTV) May 7, 2020

#AdityaNarayan will be a special part of #DardEDil – A musical tribute to #RishiKapoor and #IrrfanKhan!❤️

Tune in on 10th May, Sunday 12 & 5 PM. pic.twitter.com/MTmTuYhhve — COLORS (@ColorsTV) May 6, 2020

On being associated with the show, comedy star Bharti Singh said in a statement, “This tribute is a great chance for us to pay respects to these two legends of Bollywood. Both Rishi Kapoor ji and Irrfan Khan have given so much joy to us fans through their work. The last week was indeed the worst week for Indian Cinema as we lost two legends one after the other. They may have gone from the world but they will live in our hearts forever through the work they have done. I am honoured beyond words that I have been chosen to give them tribute to them through this concert. We will celebrate their unforgettable contribution to Bollywood and pay the tribute.”

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 added, “We lost two of Bollywood’s gems- Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan last week who brightened up our lives and entertained us until their last breath. Owing to the lockdown, the fans could not give a befitting farewell to their favourite stars and we wish to give them an opportunity through our special episode – A Tribute to the Legends. They left an everlasting impression on our minds with their films and songs and that’s how we wish to remember them – through art and music.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd