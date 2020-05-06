Colors reality show Dance Deewane starts virtual auditions

Colors TV has started virtual auditions for their reality show Dance Deewane. Colors TV has started virtual auditions for their reality show Dance Deewane.

Dance reality show Dance Deewane has announced virtual auditions for its third season due to the lockdown. Madhuri Dixit, one of the judges on the show, recently shot for a video inviting contestants to upload their dance videos to participate. Apart from Dixit, the show is judged by Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan. Actor Arjun Bijlani hosts the Colors show.

In a video uploaded on the channel’s Twitter page, Madhuri Dixit is seen talking about how home has become the only safe place for us during the pandemic. The show is giving a chance to dance enthusiasts to showcase their talent.

Kya aapke dance moves mein hai woh baat jo laa sakta hai aapko #DanceDeewane3 ke manch par? Toh aa gaye hain hum lekar season 3 ke auditions! Send in your dance videos to deewanedance03@gmail.com or click on this link – https://t.co/JMrIo5zvjQ@MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/wUwmcU5X9M — COLORS (@ColorsTV) May 1, 2020

Commenting on the same, Madhuri Dixit in a statement said, “I am truly honoured that we have been able to bring back another season of Dance Deewane. It’s true that dance has always been my stress buster, it helps elevate one’s mood and I am sure it is also keeping millions across the country motivated during these tough times. But don’t let this lockdown deter you, keep your spirits high and let dance be the form of expression. If you have the passion for dance and the determination to succeed, pick a corner of your house and send us a video of your dancing talent as I’m excited and eager to witness India’s deewangi for dance, once again.”

As per the channel, more than 1000 entries have already been received in just two days of the announcement.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV network, Viacom18 added, “After two successful seasons, we are delighted to return with our biggest dance franchise, Dance Deewane and the judges’ trio- Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia. With social distancing being the need of the hour, we have introduced the virtual screening process for the first time that will enable the participants to stay safe and audition from their homes.”

Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said,“Madhuri Dixit has shot from home and we will continue planning ahead with everyone. Even in these trying times, let’s dance with joy in our hearts! We are happy to announce the comeback of Dance Deewane.”

Dance Deewane gives a platform to all-groups from the ages of 6-60 to showcase their talent. The contestants are divided into three generation groups – under 18, under 35, and above. While seven-year-old Alok Shaw won the first season, Vishal Sonkar took home the trophy last time.

