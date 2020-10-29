scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 29, 2020
Bihar polls

Cody Calafiore wins Big Brother All Stars

The 29-year-old Cody Calafiore took home $500,000 as he was declared the winner of Big Brother All Stars.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | October 29, 2020 12:58:49 pm
big brother season 22 winnerCody Calafiore has won the 22nd season of Big Brother. (Photo: Cody Calafiore/Instagram)

The 22nd season of Big Brother (US) has come to an end, and the winner of the show is 29-year-old Cody Calafiore. The three finalists were Cody, Enzo Palumbo and Nicole Franzel.

While Cody took home $500,000, Enzo ended his journey as the runner-up and walked away with $50,000.

This was an All-Stars season, with contestants of previous seasons participating in the show. Cody had previously finished as a runner-up on Big Brother 16.

Julie Chen returned as the host this season as well. She recently announced that the reality show has been renewed for a 23rd season.

The 22nd season of Big Brother started airing on August 6 after a six-week delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. 16 contestants took part in this season of Big Brother. Before the shoot began, the contestants were kept in isolation and were tested frequently.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

neha kakkar and rohanpreet singh wedding photos
13 stunning photos from Neha Kakkar’s wedding

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 29: Latest News

Advertisement