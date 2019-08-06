Cobie Smulders draws inspiration from experience with cancer for TV show Stumptown

Toggle Menu
Cobie Smulders is taking inspiration from her own battle with cancer for her new show Stumptown. Smulders plays an Army veteran who becomes a private investigator on the show.

Cobie Smulders has been in remission since being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2007, when she was starring in How I Met Your Mother. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP, file)

Cobie Smulders is drawing on her experience as a cancer survivor for her role in ABC’s Stumptown.

The 37-year-old actor has been in remission since being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2007, when she was starring in How I Met Your Mother. She had multiple surgeries and chose not to reveal her struggle until 2015.

Smulders told a TV critics gathering on Monday that going through a cancer struggle made her a better person who is able to tap into things when it comes to creating characters.

Smulders plays an Army veteran who becomes a private investigator in Portland, Oregon, in Stumptown, debuting September 25.

Despite cancer, Smulders was able to give birth to two daughters with husband Taran Killam, who stars in his own ABC comedy Single Parents.

