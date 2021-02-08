Clarice trailer: Silence of the Lambs’ sequel series looks good

Clarice arrives on CBS in the US on February 11, 2021. (Photo: CBS)

The first trailer for Clarice is out. A spinoff and sequel to the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs, the upcoming TV show is about Jodie Foster’s character Clarice Starling. Elizabeth Klaviter is the showrunner.

In Clarice, Rebecca Breeds plays the titular role. The show also stars Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz and Lucca de Oliveira.

Clarice is set a year after the events of the original movie and has Clarice investigating serial killers and sexual predators, all the while handling the politics of Washington D.C.

The trailer looks promising, and Rebecca seems up to the task. Clearly, Clarice is still dealing with her experiences with Hannibal and Buffalo Bill, and has not recovered. Though she is using what Hannibal taught her in her investigations.

The one-and-a-half-minute clip echoes the themes and tone of the original movie in a good way.

Overall, Clarice looks good.

The official synopsis reads, “Set one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, join Agent Clarice Starling in this new psychological thriller that takes a deep dive into her untold personal story. The series will bring you along as she returns to the field in pursuit of serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.”

Clarice arrives on CBS in the US on February 11, 2021.