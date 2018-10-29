The Crown actor Claire Foy: I don’t feel like I’m defined by playing Queen Elizabeth

Claire Foy says she does not feel that she is defined by the role of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown.

The 34-year-old actor shot to global fame after playing the monarch in the Netflix royal drama for two seasons.

She says though the role was an “honour” for her, she was not trying to actively break the mould.

“I don’t feel like I’m defined by playing Queen Elizabeth. It’s a huge honour that people liked that character and therefore see me as that character. So, I’m not trying to actively go against that,” Foy, who will be replaced by Olivia Colman as the Queen in the next two seasons, told People magazine.

The actor, whose latest release was The Girl in the Spider’s Web, says she is selfish in her career choices.

“My career is only for me, really. I can’t do it for anybody else and so the choices and decisions I make are purely based on what I want to do. That’s it really. It’s a really selfish thing,” she says.

The Crown kicked off with the 1947 marriage of the young Princess Elizabeth, played by Claire Foy before she became queen, and Prince Philip, played by Matt Smith. In the new series, Tobias Menzies will play Philip.