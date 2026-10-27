CID’s BP Singh dies at 77; Dayanand Shetty says, ‘Today morning he just didn’t wake up’

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Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, has died at the age of 77. The filmmaker was best known for creating and producing CID, one of the longest-running crime shows in Indian television history.
Speaking to HT City, Dayanand Shetty, who played the popular character of Daya in the crime show, said, “BP Singh ji had no other life, other than making content. He was dedicated to his work, was very passionate about it. He was also one of the best cameramen we had. He had not been well for quite some time, and today morning he just did not wake up. It was age-related, he was not well.”
BP Singh’s journey from Doordarshan to CID
An FTII alumna, BP Singh first worked on Ek Shunya Shunya, a detective series for Doordarshan. Later, he created CID, which premiered in 1998, and became a television staple. The show featured Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Inspector Abhijeet and Dayanand Shetty as Inspector Daya.
CID ran for over two decades, and completed 20 years in 2018. In 2014, BP Singh filmed an episode in a single continuous shot lasting 111 minutes to mark the show’s sixth anniversary. The feat earned him a place in the Limca Book of Records and became one of the show’s most talked-about achievements.
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BP Singh also created the horror show Aahat
Apart from CID, BP Singh was known for creating Aahat, one of Indian television’s best-known horror shows. First aired in 1995, the series brought supernatural stories, suspense and mystery to the small screen. It ran for several years and became a familiar name among viewers who grew up watching television in the 1990s and 2000s.
Through CID and Aahat, BP Singh left a lasting mark on Indian television, creating stories and characters that remained popular with audiences across generations.