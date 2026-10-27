CID’s BP Singh dies at 77; Dayanand Shetty says, ‘Today morning he just didn’t wake up’

Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as BP Singh, has died at the age of 77. The filmmaker was best known for creating and producing CID, one of the longest-running crime shows in Indian television history.

Speaking to HT City, Dayanand Shetty, who played the popular character of Daya in the crime show, said, “BP Singh ji had no other life, other than making content. He was dedicated to his work, was very passionate about it. He was also one of the best cameramen we had. He had not been well for quite some time, and today morning he just did not wake up. It was age-related, he was not well.”