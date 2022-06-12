CID actors Dayanand Shetty, Shraddha Musale, Aditya Srivastava and others reunite for a fun night, fans get nostalgic: ‘We miss you all’

Television actor Shraddha Musale took her fans on a nostalgic trip with her latest Instagram post. The actor recently hosted CID co-stars Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Dinesh Phadnis, Ajay Nagrath, Janvi Chheda and Hrishikesh Pandey at her house. Sharing pictures from the evening, Shraddha wrote, “Such evenings💕 Nostalgic stories, food, leg-pulling, conversations. Great to have to you all home. Being a weekday, travelling at the peak hours with so much traffic and still on time. Yayy! Lots and lots of love.”

Janvi Chheda posted photos too. She captioned the pictures, “Thank you @shraddhamusale and @detospeaks for being such gracious hosts and opening your home and hearts.”

Ajay Nagrath also shared photos on his Instagram account and thanked Shraddha Musale and Deepak Tomar for hosting the get-together. “Thank you so much @detospeaks and @shraddhamusale for having us over and being the perfect hosts you guys are the best! Such a fun filled evening with my loved ones and copious amounts of food and wine. Cheers to many more,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Musle (@shraddhamusale)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ansha (@iamrealanshasayed)

As soon as Shraddha shared the post, fans shared how they miss watching CID on television. “You all are a part of our lives. Miss you all on television together in CID. Please koi sun rhe ho, CiD ko waapas laao! (Please get it back on television). You all rock!! CID dekhte dekhte nanne munne bachche se job professional ho gya (I have grown up watching the show), but am missing it immensely since 4 yrs,” a comment read. “This is something really unexpected,” a fan mentioned. Another fan thanked the team for making his childhood memorable. “Thank you so much for making my childhood so much memorable guys,” his comment read. “Miss you guys man. CID should come back,” a fan demanded. Many also recalled CID’s iconic dialogues and expressed how happy they were to see their favourite characters from the show.

CID aired on Sony TV. It premiered on January 21, 1998 and aired for 20 years. The last episode aired on October 27, 2018.