Iconic CID trio reunites for new crime series Paapanasham, but there’s a major catch

CID, featuring Dayanand Shetty, Shivaji Satam and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles, is one of the nation’s most-loved crime shows. The team ruled the audience’s hearts for more than two decades, and now, several members of the popular cast are reuniting for a new crime-based show, Paapanasham. However, this time, they will not be seen playing C.I.D officers.

On September 22, Dayanand took to Instagram to announce the new show. He shared a video featuring the entire cast, who introduced Paapanasham and revealed a few details about the series.

The video opens with Shivaji Satam saying, “The day you all have been waiting for, has finally ended! We have commenced the shoot of our new show in Mangalore, Udipi.” Aditya Srivastava then introduces the audience to the genre of the show. He says, “This is also a crime show but a bit different, and all of us will be seen in a different avatar.”