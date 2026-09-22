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Iconic CID trio reunites for new crime series Paapanasham, but there’s a major catch
CID actors Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, Dayanand Shetty, Ansha Sayed and others have reunited for a new crime-based show.
CID, featuring Dayanand Shetty, Shivaji Satam and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles, is one of the nation’s most-loved crime shows. The team ruled the audience’s hearts for more than two decades, and now, several members of the popular cast are reuniting for a new crime-based show, Paapanasham. However, this time, they will not be seen playing C.I.D officers.
On September 22, Dayanand took to Instagram to announce the new show. He shared a video featuring the entire cast, who introduced Paapanasham and revealed a few details about the series.
The video opens with Shivaji Satam saying, “The day you all have been waiting for, has finally ended! We have commenced the shoot of our new show in Mangalore, Udipi.” Aditya Srivastava then introduces the audience to the genre of the show. He says, “This is also a crime show but a bit different, and all of us will be seen in a different avatar.”
“This show is very close to our hearts, and a new beginning for all of us,” adds Dayanand Shetty. He is producing the show under his banner, The Daya Shetty Productions.
Ansha Sayed, who played Inspector Purvi in CID, is also part of Paapanasham. She urged fans to shower the new show and its cast and crew with the same love and support they had shown CID. “Please give us all your love and support exactly in the same manner as you’ll have always given,” she said.
Watch the video below:
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Hrishikesh Pandey and Ajay Nagrath, who played Inspector Sachin and Pankaj, respectively, in CID, are also part of the new show. In the announcement video, Ajay said, “We’ve given our heart and soul to this show, and the show’s shooting is going fantastically well.” Towards the end of the video, the entire cast comes together to announce the title of the show, Paapanasham: Where Crime Ends.
The episodes of Paapanasham will stream on Dayanand Shetty’s YouTube channel. In December 2025, Dayanand announced his digital banner, through which he produces content for his YouTube channel. The channel currently features series and vlogs documenting the CID team’s reunion.
A month ago, Ansha Sayed also visited the home of late actor Dinesh Mehta, who played Freddy in the popular crime drama. During the visit, she learnt how to make puran poli from his wife, after which the cast enjoyed the traditional Maharashtrian delicacy together.
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