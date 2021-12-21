scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
MUST READ

Chris Noth no longer a part of The Equalizer amid sex assault claims

Chris Noth has played a former CIA director on The Equalizer, which stars Queen Latifah. Noth will appear in at least one upcoming episode.

By: AP | Los Angeles |
December 21, 2021 11:11:15 am
chris noth the equaliserChris Noth’s representatives had no immediate comment on The Equalizer decision. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP)

Chris Noth will no longer be part of the CBS series The Equalizer in the wake of sexual assault allegations against the actor.

Universal Television and CBS made a joint announcement Monday that Noth would no longer be part of filming “effective immediately.”

Noth has played a former CIA director on The Equalizer, which stars Queen Latifah. Noth will appear in at least one upcoming episode.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Noth’s representatives had no immediate comment on The Equalizer decision.

Also read |Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection day 4: Tom Holland film earns Rs 108.37 crore in India

Two women accused Noth of sexual assault in a story reported last week by The Hollywood Reporter. Noth vehemently denied the allegations, which date back to 2004 and 2015.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” Noth said in a statement to the Reporter.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

One of the women who accused Noth of assaulting her said his reprisal of his Mr. Big character on the Sex and the City sequel “And Just Like That…” prompted her to speak out about the actor.

Noth’s demise in the first episode of the show led to widespread attention.

Series stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement on Monday on social media saying they were saddened by the allegations against Noth but supported his accusers.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” a statement signed by the three read. “We know that it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan, Kartik Aaryan: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 21: Latest News

Advertisement