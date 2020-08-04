Chris Hemsworth to swim with sharks for Nat Geo special

Chris Hemsworth will feature in a National Geographic special where the Thor actor will dive with sharks. (Photo: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram) Chris Hemsworth will feature in a National Geographic special where the Thor actor will dive with sharks. (Photo: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram)

Chris Hemsworth will be seen in a 2021 special for National Geographic titled Shark Beach. The Thor actor will dive with different shark species as part of the show, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The programme is aimed at increasing the awareness around marine conservation and will feature Hemsworth in conversation with marine biologists, surfers, conservationists and shark advocates in his native country Australia. The programme aims to encourage the co-existence of humans and sharks.

Chris Hemsworth said, “I’ve spent a great deal of my life near or in the ocean, sharing the same backyard with sharks, and recently there’s been some growing concern regarding an increase in shark activity. It’s crucial that we both revere and respect sharks. Our oceans depend on these apex predators for a biodiverse ecosystem; however, we must also learn how to protect ourselves, and that’s my main objective in Shark Beach.”

Geoff Daniels of National Geographic added, “Chris Hemsworth is a fearless defender of nature with a proven commitment to conservation and has an unrivaled willingness to do whatever it takes to help protect sharks for generations to come.”

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth was recently seen in the Netflix film Extraction. Producers Joe and Anthony Russo have hinted that there will be a sequel to the film. He will also be seen in the Hulk Hogan biopic, which is being helmed by Joker director Todd Philips.

