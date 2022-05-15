Choreographer Tushar Kalia gets engaged to Triveni Barman: ‘To new beginnings’

Choreographer Tushar Kalia announced on Sunday that he has gotten engaged to Triveni Barman, who is a model by profession. The choreographer took to Instagram to share photos from the event. In the photos, Tushar and Triveni were seen performing rituals. The two also struck pose together for the photographers. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Tushar wrote, “To new beginnings. Send us your love and blessings.”

As soon as Tushar shared photos, his friends from the industry congratulated the couple. Pulkit Samrant, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and others posted comments on the post. Fans also congratulated the couple. “Wish you a lifetime of happiness,” a comment read, while another fan mentioned, “Heartfelt congratulations to both of u.”

Tushar had made his relationship official earlier this year. In March, the choreographer shared stunning photos with Triveni and expressed that she said yes to get married to him. “Couldn’t have asked for anything else on my birthday. Best gift ever,” he wrote.

On the work front, Tushar will be seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season. Packed with daredevil stunts, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will give these popular celebrities a chance to fight their biggest fears. The shoot of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will begin this month. Apart from Tushar, the show will host Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhat, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and celebrities such as — Sriti Jha, Mr Faisu, Kanika Mann, Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Erica Packard and Chetna Pande.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will air sometime in July. It will replace Dance Deewane Juniors.