Punit Pathak gets married to Nidhi Moony Singh, see photos

Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh shared several photos and videos from their wedding ceremony on social media. (Photo: PR)

Choreographer-actor Punit J Pathak married his longtime girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh on Friday. The wedding took place in Lonavala in the presence of family members and close friends. Among those who attended the ceremony included Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Yashaswini Dayama.

Punit and Nidhi shared several photos and videos from their wedding ceremony on social media. Also, comedienne Bharti posted photos from the wedding festivities on her Instagram account. She shared a video from the wedding and captioned it, “Congratulations my favourite couple @punitjpathakofficial @nidhimoonysingh ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗#happylife #married.”

Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh perform their wedding rituals. (Photo: PR) Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh perform their wedding rituals. (Photo: PR)

Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh were in a relationship for two years. (Photo: PR) Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh were in a relationship for two years. (Photo: PR)

Watch videos from Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding festivities

Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh met on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and later worked together in reality TV show Dil Hai Hindustani.

On the work front, Punit recently directed the song “Bhula Dunga” featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd