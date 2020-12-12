scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 12, 2020
Top news

Punit Pathak gets married to Nidhi Moony Singh, see photos

Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh got married in Lonavala in the presence of family members and close friends. Among those who attended the ceremony included Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Yashaswini Dayama.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 12, 2020 12:03:02 pm
Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh shared several photos and videos from their wedding ceremony on social media. (Photo: PR)

Choreographer-actor Punit J Pathak married his longtime girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh on Friday. The wedding took place in Lonavala in the presence of family members and close friends. Among those who attended the ceremony included Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Yashaswini Dayama.

Punit and Nidhi shared several photos and videos from their wedding ceremony on social media. Also, comedienne Bharti posted photos from the wedding festivities on her Instagram account. She shared a video from the wedding and captioned it, “Congratulations my favourite couple @punitjpathakofficial @nidhimoonysingh ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗#happylife #married.”

punit pathak wife Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh perform their wedding rituals. (Photo: PR) punit pathak wedding photos Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh were in a relationship for two years. (Photo: PR)

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Watch videos from Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh’s wedding festivities 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Punit J Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh met on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and later worked together in reality TV show Dil Hai Hindustani.

On the work front, Punit recently directed the song “Bhula Dunga” featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

sana khan, sana khan honeymoon, Sana Khan Anas Sayed honeymoon, Sana Khan Anas Sayed honeymoon photos,
Sana Khan and Anas Sayed are enjoying a snowy honeymoon in Gulmarg

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 12: Latest News

Advertisement