Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Chhello Show’s Pan Nalin and Bhavin Rabari visit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gokuldham society. Watch

India's Oscar entry Chhello Show released in theaters on Friday and it has received positive reviews.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah ChashmahTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah celebrates Chhello Show.

India’s Oscar entry Chhello Show’s director Pan Nalin and child actor Bhavin Rabari visited Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gokuldham society. In a promo of the SAB TV show, producer Asit Kumar Modi is seen with Nalin and Rabari.

The promo opens with Rabari getting all excited to visit the popular Gokuldham society. He knocks on all doors, searching for Taarak Mehta, Anjali Mehta, Haathi Bhai and others. He is excited to meet all of them but they fail to recognise him. Asit then tells the residents of Gokuldham society about the two visitors.

Talking about bringing Pan Nalin and Bhavin Rabari on his show, Asit Kumar Modi said in a statement, “We have been doing integration with films that are in sync with our ideology of family entertainment. This time, we chose a film that is the official Indian entry to the Oscars. It’s important to honour the art of cinema and the creative expertise of our filmmakers.”

Also Read |Chhello Show movie review: A steeped-in-nostalgia story about love for cinema

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3500 episodes.

Chhello Show released in theaters on Friday and it has received positive reviews. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta has written in her review, “The film, India’s official entry to the Oscars, does manage to focus on change as an inexorable part of life. But cinema carries on, taking the changes in its sweep, telling us stories.”

