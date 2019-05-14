Chhavi Mittal welcomes baby boy

Actor Chhavi Mittal delivered a baby boy on Monday. Married to filmmaker Mohit Hussein, the couple already has a six-year-old daughter. They have named the baby boy, Arham Hussein.

Advertising

Taking to Instagram, Chhavi posted a picture of herself holding the baby’s hand. Thanking her fans, she wrote, “Announcing the arrival of baby boy Arham Hussein on 13th may. Thank you so much for all your wishes ? I’m still in the hospital recovering, and will be sharing my birth story soon :) #babyboy.”

The actor co-founded digital company Shitty Ideas Trending with her husband a few years back. Throughout her pregnancy, Chhavi shot and directed numerous videos for their channel. She was also quite active on Instagram, sharing anecdotes from her pregnancy. From different workouts, yoga to diet concern and positivity, the actor discussed everything maternal with fans.

Chhavi had also shared her worries of delivering a post-term baby having reached her 10th month of pregnancy. On Mother’s Day, Chhavi shared her anxieties and wrote, “I was really looking forward to being a mother of 2 before this day arrives. I know all of you have been waiting for the good news. But more than all you guys, my patience is wearing thin, because there’s still no sign of labour. And if labour doesn’t knock on my door today, we might have to artificially induce it, which breaks my heart because on one hand the baby’s at risk due to being a post term birth, and on the other hand, the baby’s at risk due to the drugs being pumped in my body for an induction. What does a mother choose?”

In quite a sweet gesture, Chhavi Mittal’s daughter Areeza had organised a baby shower for her mother. She invited a few of her friends and together they made personalised cards to wish Chhavi. Sharing pictures from the event, the actor had shared how the little girls were all dressed in pink.